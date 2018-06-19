Jason Steele nears Sunderland exit as club agree permanent deal with Premier League club

Jason Steele is in talks with a Premier League club over a permanent exit from Sunderland.

The Black Cats have agreed a deal that would see the 27-year-old leave the club one year after signing a four-year-deal.

Jason Steele looks to be nearing a Sunderland exit

Sunderland's summer business is expected to start in earnest this week with a number of incomings and outgoings.

A bid from Middlesbrough for Paddy McNair has been accepted, with the 23-year-old telling the Black Cats that he saw his future elsewhere after successive relegations.

Steele endured a difficult season after signing from Blackburn Rovers last summer, but did make a successful return to the team towards the end of the campaign.

He came close to a January exit when Derby County made a loan offer for his services, but the deal was abandoned when the Rams changed the terms close to the deadline closing.

He is now in talks with the unnamed top tier club and should that go well, he could seal a move this week.

After Lee Camp returned to Cardiff City, it will leave Robbin Ruiter as the club's senior goalkeeper, with reinforcements at some stage in the summer certain.

The Black Cats are closing in on four deals, with two strikers, a central midfielder and a central defender believed to be in negotiations.

Progress has been made in the last 24 hours on three of those and one player is set for a medical in the coming days.

Stewart Donald told supporters on Monday that up to five players could leave this week, with a similar number 'possibly' coming in.