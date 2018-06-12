Jason Naismith joins Peterborough to end Sunderland’s interest in Scottish full-back

Sunderland’s interest in right-back Jason Naismith is over – after the Scot signed a three-year contract with League One rivals Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old former St Mirren defender has joined Steve Evans’ Posh from Ross County.

Naismith, who made 57 appearances for Ross, who were relegated from the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership last term, said: “When I spoke to the manager, he told me about his plans and I am looking forward to getting started.

“It has been a bit of a whirlwind to get everything done, but I wanted to sign and I am looking forward to it.”

Posh assistant manager Paul Raynor told theposh.com: “We are delighted. This is a big one for us. We have sold him the dream of what we want to achieve here.

“I like a full-back who can get forward and support the attack and Jason fits the bill. Allied to that, he is a very good defender, he is a powerful player, a physical presence and a real leader on the pitch.”