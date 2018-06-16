Jason Naismith can’t wait to come to Sunderland

Jason Naismith says he’s looking forward to playing at the Stadium of Light – just for Peterborough, not Sunderland.

The full-back was heavily linked with a move to Wearside only to put pen to paper with Posh earlier this week.

The Scottish defender impressed with Ross County last season, despite their relegation from the SPL.

And he says having had a taste of playing against the likes of Celtic and Rangers, he’s now excited to play at the Stadium of Light.

Naismith said: “It was amazing, every time you played at Ibrox or wherever it was a great experience.

“That’s the games you want to play in and I’ll be looking forward to playing here too, with the Stadium of Light at Sunderland.

“I’m delighted to have got it (the move) done. I would have travelled twice the journey to come here, it seems like a great club and I’m sure I’ve made a great decision.

“It’s been stressful, just wonderingwhether it was going to happen so I’m glad to get it done.”

Meanwhile, Peterborough director of football Barry Fry claims Sunderland tried to hijack their signing of Naismith, despite Sunderland owner Stewart Donald claiming they weren’t in for the player.

“He was a top target of the manager and we are delighted to get the deal over the line, especially as Sunderland and Aberdeen made late moves to prise him away from us,” Fry said.

“Jason and his father turned up at our training ground on Tuesday at 10am and I locked the doors so he couldn’t escape. We got the deal done about 7pm.”

Sunderland boss Jack Ross worked with Naismith, rated as one of the best young right-backs in Scotland, for three months after taking over at St Mirren, before the player was sold to Ross County.

Sunderland were reported to have made a £200,000 bid for the player, but after he joined Peterborough Donald took to social media to deny they’d been in for him.

He said: “We can’t be beaten to a signing of a player we don’t want to sign.

“We have plenty of targets and we haven’t lost any yet.”