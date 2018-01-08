Jake Clarke-Salter: Why I joined Sunderland, how I like to play and the 'legend' I want to learn from

Jake Clarke-Salter has identified Chris Coleman as a major factor in his decision to join Sunderland.

The 20-year-old was wanted by a host of Championship clubs but has arrived on Wearside for the rest of the season.

The Chelsea youngster sees Coleman as someone who can move his career forward as he looks to break into the Chelsea set-up in the long-term. He also says he is relishing the prospect of playing in front of the Sunderland support.

He said: "I think the fanbase is massive here, the stature of the manager and the assistant manager, them being centre-backs, was a massive factor.

"That was one of the main reasons I came here, he’s great with young players and I can’t wait to learn from him.

"I spoke to him on the phone a lot, about what he wants us to do, how he wants the team to play.

"As soon as he called me I couldn’t wait to come, my mind was pretty made much up then to be honest with you."

Clarke-Salter has also said he is relishing the prospect of learning from a 'legend' in John O'Shea and has told the Black Cats support to expect a hard-working player who is comfortable bringing the ball out from the back.

Coleman was eager to boost his options in that department having set the team up with a five-defence in recent weeks.

Clarke-Salter said: "John O’Shea is a legend so hopefully I can get some advice from him and kick on in my career.

"I see myself as a ball-playing defender, I’m comfy on the ball but I’ll work hard for the team. I just can’t wait to play."