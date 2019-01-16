Jack Ross wants new deal for Sunderland midfielder as impressive loan spell continues

Jack Ross is hopeful that Sunderland can agree a new deal for talented midfielder Elliot Embleton.

The 19-year-old is currently thriving on loan at League Two Grimsby Town and recently extended his stay there until the end of the season.

His current contract expires at the end of this season.

Speaking to the Roker Rapport podcast earlier this month, Chairman Stewart Donald said that talks were underway on a new deal.

Ross says he believes Embleton is eager to stay.

"We had a good meeting with Tony [Coton] and Richard [Hill] at the start of the month when they came up," Ross said.

"We speak very regularly but we don't always get the chance to sit down together.

"Elliot was discussed and from my perspective as a manager, I want to keep him at the club.

"The loan period has been great for him, I think he's a really good player and he knows that.

"Again it comes down to it being resolved by all the parties involved but I've no reason to think that he doesn't want to stay at the club."

Embleton told safc.com this week that the loan move would help him 'gain more experience ready for next season'.

"I’m very happy with my progress in the team,” he said.

“I’ve started 18 games now and got four goals. I’m pleased but obviously I would like to get more goals.

“I’m sure that will come, though. I’ve really enjoyed my time at Grimsby so far and I’ve managed to build a little relationship with the fans.

“It’s very good because it gets your confidence up knowing they are backing you.

“They are brilliant fans both home and away and fortunately we’ve been able to repay them with a good winning run recently.

“To stay for the rest of the season was obviously a tough decision, but it gives me more chances to show everyone what I can do and gain more experience ready for next season.”