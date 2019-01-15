Jack Ross verdict on Jon McLaughlin form and how he's been 'brilliantly reassuring' for Sunderland

Sunderland’s struggles in goal last season were well documented and a key factor in the club’s relegation to League One.

For Jack Ross, revamping that department and bringing in a new No.1 was a key summer priority ahead of the promotion push and he has hailed the key role Jon McLaughlin is playing.

The 31-year-old Scotland international made three superb saves in the 1-1 draw with rivals Luton Town, helping keep Sunderland in the game before Chris Maguire’s opener.

McLaughlin has been arguably the pick of the signings in the Ross era, he is described by his manager as a “brilliantly reassuring” presence in goal.

And Ross has backed the former Hearts, Burton Albion and Bradford City stopper to keep making big saves and help aid the push for a Championship return at the first time of asking.

“It is a vital position to get right when you build a squad,” said Ross.

“There are opinions on other areas and of course there are different units within a squad to get right but it is really important to get the goalkeeper right.

“I was lucky that Craig [Samson], who is now part of my coaching staff here, fulfilled that type of role when I had a squad that won a championship in Scotland.

“He made saves at vital times that ultimately won us games.

“The identification and recruitment of a goalkeeper that we thought was right was important and thankfully we have got that spot on.

“His contribution against Luton was brilliant.

“He will keep doing that too as it is not like it is a freak streak of form, he has done that all season.

“When we have needed him to make saves for us, by and large he does, which is brilliantly reassuring for us as well.”

Jason Steele and Lee Camp both endured nightmare spells on Wearside last term and have since moved on, while Robbin Ruiter, who missed a large part of last season with a serious finger injury, remains on Wearside and has been a regular in the successful Checkatrade Trophy campaign.

Against Luton Town, McLaughlin - who joined on a free last summer - made a string of superb early saves to deny James Justin, Andrew Shinnie and James Collins, who later scored a penalty to equalise.

And his contribution wasn’t lost on Ross.

“Jon has been a really good player for us all season,” added Ross.

“If anything I could be critical of him for not saving the penalty!

“He has done that a couple of times this season too.

“Seriously though his overall contribution has been really good, especially the early part of the game when Luton started better.

“Jon made some important saves, he has been very good for us, equally that is why we recruited him.

“We felt as if he was a goalkeeper that knew this league but also his performance level and where he is at in his career, means he can deal with the pressures of playing for this club.

“I was really pleased with him again on Saturday.”