Ross took charge of Sunderland during their first season in League One but suffered double heartbreak at Wembley after losing in the Checkatrade Trophy final to Portsmouth and the League One play-off final to Charlton.

The Scot worked closely with Lynden Gooch, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady during his time at the Stadium of Light and was delighted for his former teammates and colleagues on Wearside following their success.

“The players you work with you always keep an eye on how they are doing. Players like Luke O’Nien that we brought to the club that have achieved the success they were so desperate for.

Jack Ross during his Sunderland days.

“I still keep in touch with some people at the club. Leanne and Karen and loads of people that are still there. I sent them all a few messages after the game because I was absolutely delighted for them.”

Sunderland’s ownership situation is once again unclear with Ross’ former bosses Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven having reportedly agreed a deal to sell their shares to new investors.

Ex-chairman Donald sold 41 per cent of the club to new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus last year, while still maintaining a 34 per cent share.

Methven continues to own five per cent, while Juan Sartori holds the remaining 20 per cent.