Jack Ross reveals why Sunderland skipper George Honeyman missed Peterborough draw

Sunderland skipper missed the 2-2 draw with Peterborough United as a result of concussion protocols.

Honeyman is understood to have taken a bang to the head in training on the morning of the draw with Posh at the Stadium of Light.

He was ruled out of the game as a result of the protocol surrounding concussion-related injuries and will have to be assessed before the weekend trip to Bradford City.

Max Power was handed the armband in his place.

Ross said: “George, it was a head knock, protocol around concussion meant he couldn’t play.

“He wanted to play, felt as if he was able to but there is procedures in place now and we have to be respectful of them.

“We will assess him before Saturday.”

Ross made five changes with Denver Hume (knee), Glenn Loovens (knee), Lynden Gooch (hamstring) missing through injury, with Lee Cattermole serving a one-game ban.

Luke O’Nien was ill.

Sunderland remain fourth in League One following the point against Steve Evans' side.