Jack Ross reveals why he wanted Max Power as Sunderland seal deal

Jack Ross says Max Power will add a physical presence and give his midfield extra balance after Sunderland sealed an ambitious deal.

Power joins on a loan deal with a view to a permanent switch in January.

The Black Cats had agreed a fee with Wigan but time ran out to close the transfer and that will now happen when the window opens again.

An experienced 25-year-old, Power gives Ross serious competition for places in the midfield positions.

Ross said: "We wanted another midfielder in the squad and we wanted one who was a little bit different to what we already have.

“Max gives us a little bit more of a presence physically – box to box – and gives us more balance within the squad.

“He’s got very recent experience when it comes to winning and being successful in this league and knows what it takes to get out of it.”

Wigan boss Paul Cook said: "Max leaves with our best wishes, he has been an excellent servant to Wigan Athletic.”

Power could make his debut at Kenilworth Road on Saturday as Sunderland take on Luton Town.