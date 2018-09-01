Jack Ross reveals why Charlie Wyke has a fight to get into the Sunderland team

Charlie Wyke faces a battle to force his way into the Sunderland side as Jack Ross says in-form Josh Maja has “earned the right” to stay in the team.

Maja’s stunning form, with four goals in five league games, lessened the need for Sunderland to add another striker before last night’s loan deadline.

Wyke has trained this week after returning from a knee injury and is expected to be involved in the squad to face Oxford United at the Stadium of Light today (KO 3pm).

The former Bradford City striker was Sunderland’s big summer signing and he is expected to be in the starting line-up sooner rather than later.

But for now, Ross says 19-year-old Maja has earned the right to lead the Sunderland attack.

Ross said: “It’s nice to have him [Wyke] back available in the squad.

“In terms of team selection I don’t really get too concerned with that because at some point as a manager - in fact every week - you have to leave people out of your playing squad and off your bench completely.

“We’ve had to make these decisions to date and at the moment Josh has earned the right to play every single week.

“I think I’ve shown already that as a manager I’m fairly loyal and faithful to the ones who are doing well because I believe that breeds the right competitiveness within your squad.

“All these players who are coming back from injury are good players, the great thing is they’ve been able to watch games and watch training and understand the levels they’re going to have to be at to get themselves back in, and once they’re in, to stay in.

“Equally the players who are in the team at the moment are aware these players are coming back and hopefully that will help keep their standards high so that they stay in the team.

“Again it’s consistency and behaviour, I think if you’re consistent that you’re selecting players who are there on merit, you’re getting more options if you like because that’s something we haven’t had,” added the Sunderland boss.