Jack Ross reveals when Charlie Wyke will return and backs duo to hit Sunderland goal trail

Jack Ross has backed Charlie Wyke and Jerome Sinclair to hit the goal trail - with the duo ‘desperate’ to play in this Sunderland side.

Wyke hasn’t featured since signing from Bradford City, a knee injury delaying his debut but Ross hopes to have him back by the end of August, with Sinclair due back next month from a hamstring injury.

Sunderland’s slick attacking build-up play has caught the eye, dominating Sheffield Wednesday for large parts of the Carabao Cup tie but they are shy of goalscorers, Ross relying on Josh Maja, 19, until the cavalry arrives in the shape of Wyke, Sinclair and another loan signing.

On when Wyke will return, Ross said: “I am hoping by the end of the month - the physio will probably tell you different! I hope we have him around the squad by then.

“He is desperate to get back involved, Jerome too, and watching that game you can understand why they are desperate to get back because we are playing in positive manner and getting in good areas.

“If I am a striker, I’d be thinking I’d score goals in that team playing in that way.”

Glenn Loovens and Bryan Oviedo were rested but will return against Scunthorpe United at home on Sunday (KO 3pm).

Adam Matthews trained yesterday and should also feature, while Dylan McGeouch could return.

Ross added: “Dylan is getting ever closer, he may be available Sunday, I have said that before but this is the most encouraged I have been.”

Sunderland, clapped off by an appreciative crowd against Sheff Wed, are back in League One action Sunday.

Ross added: “The supporters have stayed with us, they were great against Charlton, down at Luton, and the reaction at the end was positive.

“Players aren’t daft and neither are the supporters, you only get that kind of reaction if, by and large, they have been impressed with what they’ve seen; they see a team with energy and desire to press teams.

“The challenge Sunday is to give them something back.”