Jack Ross reveals what he told Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole after his strike proves key in Walsall win

Jack Ross has encouraged Lee Cattermole to make more forward runs and Sunderland are reaping the rewards.

Sunderland were a goal down after just four minutes after Josh Gordon flicked in George Dobson's free-kick but fought back and equalised in the 33rd minute.

Lee Cattermole's strike at the back post hit the post before coming back out and striking Saddlers keeper Liam Roberts and bouncing in.

The goal has initially been given to Cattermole, his sixth of the season, but it is likely it will go down as an own goal if the powers that be take another look.

Ross was pleased to see the experienced midfielder playing another key role and says they have encouraged him to make forward runs.

Sunderland went on to win the game, Will Grigg firing home to seal a 2-1 win and keep Sunderland third, now just two points off Barnsley in second with a game in hand.

Asked whether Cattermole was claiming it, Ross said: "I haven't seen it again but I hear it may have taken a big deflection on the way in.

"He is on a really good goalscoring run so I'm sure he will want to claim it. It is pleasing for him.

"We have encouraged him to make forward runs and get in the box and although that comes from a set piece he does it quite well and finds himself in good areas."