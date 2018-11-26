Jack Ross reveals the latest as midfielder suffers another injury setback

Dylan McGeouch will miss the clash with Barnsley on Tuesday night as he continues to recover from a muscular problem.

The 25-year-old established himself as a midfield regular during Sunderland's long winning run but missed the 2-2 draw with Walsall.

Ross had hoped he would be fit to face the Tykes.

"Dylan is still unavailable, other than that it's the same squad," Ross said.

"It's just a muscular injury.

"He actually did it doing a little bit of extra training last week.

"A few of the boys came in, it was just one of those things.

"I had hoped he would be available but he did a little bit on Monday morning and he's still out."

The injury only underlines the boost given to the Black Cats by Max Power's successful appeal.

Power seems certain to keep his place for the game between two sides separated in the table by just two points.

Luke O'Nien, however, has been pushing for a start and Ross admitted today that his form had been a source of comfort when weighing up the prospect of give games without Power.

"I mentioned a few weeks ago that Luke has taken time to settle at the club, but that we were starting to see what he will bring to the squad," he said.

“He’s done that time after time and he did it again on Saturday, and the circumstances of the game were probably made for him because of the energy and drive he brings to the team.

“I’m pleased because every time he’s done that recently he’s grown in confidence and stature amongst the group, and importantly the group’s belief in him grows all the time as well."