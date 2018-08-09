Jack Ross reveals Sunderland may still do some transfer business as he targets striker

Jack Ross says Sunderland could still make a signing today - and admits he is keen to add an extra striker to his squad.

The Black Cats have been quiet so far on transfer deadline day with no incomings or outgoings so far.

Jack Ross

LIVE: Sunderland deadline day latest - all the breaking news here

Ahead of the 5pm deadline for permanent signings, Ross said he was hopeful he may add another forward to his ranks after injuries to Charlie Wyke and Jerome Sinclair left Josh Maja as the only real forward for Saturday's game against Luton.

"We may still be able to get a little bit done," Ross said today. "We're working hard.

"We may do some business today.

"If we had everyone fit we would be in a relatively good position. At the moment, we are a bit light in forward areas. Jerome is out for a few weeks. Charlie is progressing but his return won't be around the corner.

"For me, it has been an ongoing process to get the right players in. The loan window is open longer. It is that balance between bringing someone in short term and where they stand you in the long term.

"Even if we don't do anything today the pursuit of adding to the forward area will continue in the loan market.

On outgoings, including Lee Cattermole's situation, Ross added: "There are no more (today) that I'm aware of. I think in terms of ins and outs, we will know for certain at the end of the month when the loan window closes."