Jack Ross reveals Max Power's mental state as Sunderland appeal red card

Jack Ross has confirmed that Sunderland have appealed against Max Power's red card - and expect to be informed of the outcome today.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Barnsley, Ross confirmed that an appeal was launched before the 1pm deadline.

That means the Black Cats must now play a waiting game before being informed of the result later today - with a successful appeal meaning the midfielder would be available for tomorrow's clash against the Tykes.

And Ross is hopeful that those making the decision will come to the correct verdict.

"We've submitted an appeal already," admitted Ross.

"It will be heard this afternoon so we'll know the outcome of that before close of play today.

"I've got to trust in the integrity and expertise of the people who judge it as I can't see how it warrants serious foul play.

“My gut reaction at the time was that it was harsh – and after watching it back again it’s very easy to see it again quickly after the game and my reaction was the same.

“I’ve watched it from so many different angles and he was dismissed for serious foul play. Watching it back strengthens my view that it was not a straight red card.

“We would not have submitted the appeal for the sake of it – it was done because we feel it was unjust and we will see what this afternoon brings.’’

Ross was keen to deflect any blame from Power, with the Scot insistent that the tackle was not deserving of a red card.

And he provided an update on the midfielder's mental state following his third dismissal of the campaign.

"It takes a lot to knock Max but I feel for him," he added.

"It's a real sore blow for him."