Jack Ross reveals management methods and how it will benefit Sunderland long-term

Jack Ross believes his management methods will help get the best out of the Sunderland players – with the club reaping the long-term rewards.

The make-up of the Sunderland squad is likely to be very different when the players return to training at the Academy of Light on June 22, with a huge overhaul set to take place.

Ross was officially unveiled last Thursday and has spent his first few days in charge assessing his squad options and recruitment plans for the summer.

But when the squad does return ahead of the assault on League One, Ross is relishing the chance to work with and improve the players at his disposal.

“I am interested in management as a whole, not just in football, but people in general and leadership,” said Ross.

“It had always fascinated me, how leaders get the best out of people. When you get a reaction from players, there is a buzz and a benefit from that.

“If I can get individuals playing better, it should make the team better.

“You also have that potential to take you to the next level or a model where it benefits the club further down the line in terms of selling them.

“It is win-win if you get it right. It sounds easy, doesn’t it! I enjoy being on the training ground.”

Ross is also relishing the steep learning curve he finds himself on after his whirlwind Sunderland appointment.

The former St Mirren and Alloa boss was appointed Sunderland manager just five days after Stewart Donald’s Sunderland takeover was confirmed, with Donald and executive director Charlie Methven moving quickly to get their man.

“It was a quick turnaround between initial contact and then the agreement, but that was testament to the sales pitch by Charlie and Stewart and listening to the vision they have for the club,” added Ross.

“And, equally, my desire to be here. I keep mentioning the job I was in and the hardest part was leaving a job I love so much.

“I got home late Tuesday night, but was trying to stay off my phone on holiday as much I could which was difficult.

“But I had a long flight home, which gave me the chance to make notes and think of stuff, too.

“It’s about knowing the squad and familiarising myself with as much of the club as possible, but you don’t do that until you are in place.

“I need to find out as much as I can about things, so I’m looking forward to learning so much about it in the next few weeks.”