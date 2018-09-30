Jack Ross reveals his 'ultimate ambition' and long-term goals for Sunderland

Jack Ross has opened up on his ambition of managing Scotland after missing out on an international cap during his playing career.

During an interview with BBC Scotland's Sportsound, the 42-year-old has revealed how managing his nation remains his 'ultimate ambition' in football, and also talked about his long-term goals at the Stadium of Light.

After a playing career with saw him feature for Clyde, Falkirk and St Mirren among others, Ross failed to land senior international honours - but admits the lure of representing his country has always drawn him back.

That means a shot in the Hampden Park hotseat would prove attractive for the Sunderland boss - but he knows that will only come if he is successful on Wearside.

"I wanted to play for my country as a player. I got a B cap and that was it," Ross said.

"But I grew up watching Scotland at Hampden a lot with my dad as a kid, and it is always something that has drawn me back.

"Probably the ultimate ambition for me in management is to manage my country at some point.

"That opportunity would only come, though, if I am successful in club management."

Ross' focus, therefore, is still very much on the Stadium of Light as he looks to guide Sunderland back up the football pyramid following back-to-back relegations.

The Scot believes that the Black Cats belong in the top flight and wants to guide them back there in the long-term - admitting that anything less than that could not be viewed as a success.

"Success for me at the moment will be gauged by 'can I return this club to the Premier League?' Because of the structure and facilities at this club, it undoubtedly belongs in the Premier League," he added.

"It is not an easy task to get it there, but I would probably only view myself as being successful here if I can get the club back there."