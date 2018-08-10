Jack Ross reveals his Sunderland squad options ahead of Luton Town visit

Jack Ross doesn't expect to have any of his injured players back for the trip to Luton Town.

Sunderland head to Kenilworth Road tomorrow looking to build on the dramatic opening day 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic.

Sunderland will be without Jerome Sinclair for up to six weeks.

That victory came at a cost though, with summer signing Jerome Sinclair ruled out for between four to six weeks with a hamstring injury and Donald Love's ankle ligament damage ruling him out for a month.

Charlie Wyke is still a couple of weeks away with a knee injury, while Aiden McGeady and Duncan Watmore remain unavailable.

Dylan McGeouch (calf) has taken part in training this week but isn't expected to be involved against Luton, while Ethan Robson is still making his way back from a groin problem.

Tom Flanagan will also miss out with a knee injury picked up in training a fortnight ago.

Left-back Reece James is in training and has an outside chance of being involved but Ross is not relying on him for the game at Luton.

Ross said: "In terms of where we are fitness wise, none of the ones we had unavailable last weekend will be available this weekend.

"We can add Donald and Jerome to that, so we have less available players than we did last weekend and we are pretty stretched at the moment.

"Hopefully Reece and Dylan will be available next week, if not for Sheffield Wednesday then for the game on Sunday."

Watford loanee Sinclair impressed after coming on at half-time in the win over Charlton, helping change the game in Sunderland's favour but he went off late with a hamstring injury and Ross has described his absence as a "blow".

Ross added: "We’re expecting Donald to be out for around four weeks, and we think Jerome will be between four to six.

"It’s a blow for Jerome personally and it’s a blow for us because we don’t have that many options available in that area of the pitch."