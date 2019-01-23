Jack Ross reveals his dressing room message to Sunderland squad after reaching Checkatrade Trophy semi-final

Jack Ross has told his Sunderland squad this could prove a ‘special’ season for the club with the Black Cats just one win from a Wembley final.

Sunderland made it into the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy with a 2-0 win over Manchester City Under-21s at the Stadium of Light, goals from Duncan Watmore and Lynden Gooch sealing victory.

The draw for the next round takes place on Friday lunchtime with one of Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers or Bury awaiting Sunderland.

A delighted Ross said: “This competition has provided different challenges for us, the U21 games are not straightforward for a lot of reasons, the expectation is on us to win the game but I couldn’t have asked any more of the players.

“They were professional and patient out of possession, we have progressed through this competition well.

“To get to the stage where we have a tangible reward in sight is pleasing.

“I was made acutely aware of the prize at stake and we have treated it properly, we have used a lot of different players.

“Getting to this stage makes it exciting for everyone, those players not involved were all in the changing room and I made that point to them all.

“They will have a few days off now, when they come back in Monday they come back in third in the league with a game in hand, right in amongst it to be promoted and one game away from a cup final.

“It is not bad! You should be excited about it, they all get that.

“We could have a special season, they have to improve in different aspects and reach the standards set before but they believe they can do that.

“The reward is there,” added Ross