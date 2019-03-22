Jack Ross refusing to give up on Sunderland’s title dream despite Luton’s stunning unbeaten record

Jack Ross says he has never given up on the prospect of catching Luton Town before the end of the season.

The Hatters have responded outstandingly well to losing manager Nathan Jones earlier in the season, with former Black Cat Mick Harford taking charge to the end of the season

They have not lost in the league since October, the best run in their history.

They remain heavy favourites for the title, with a five-point advantage on Barnsley and seven points on Sunderland.

The Black Cats have a game in hand on both.

Their form has slowed every so slightly recently, however, with three draws in their last five league games.

Ross expects their to be plenty more twists and turns as his Sunderland side push for one of the two automatic spots.

“I’ve never really discounted it probably because I’ve got to understand how difficult this league is – every game’s so hard,” Ross said.

“I know people naturally get caught up in who do they play next and after that, and think ‘They’ll win this, they’ll win that.’

“I know how tough Gillingham at home is – we found that. I don’t know who they play next but it’ll be tough.

“Barnsley have got Walsall next – tough.

“The nature of this league is that almost everyone is fighting for something.

“I probably just always believed that we could reach a points total which will give us a good chance of success and we’re still on course for that.”

Luton face Doncaster Rovers at home on Saturday, and will be without top scorer James Collins, who is in the Republic of Ireland squad.

They will get another chance to extend their lead on Sunderland next Saturday when they travel to Bristol Rovers.

Second-placed Barnsley face Walsall away and Coventry at home before the Black Cats return to league action, while fourth-placed Pompey face Shrewsbury away on Saturday before the Checkatrade trophy final next weekend.