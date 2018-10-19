Jack Ross reflects on Didier Ndong agreement and why it’s a boost for his recruitment team

It has been a tough season so far for Shrewsbury, who saw their play-off disappointment last season compounded by the departure of manager Paul Hurst for Ipswich Town.

He then took two of his best players, Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala, with him.

One of the players recruited to fill the void was former Newcastle United youngster Alex Gilliead, who had been linked with a move to Sunderland as he impressed on loan at Bradford City last season.

Tasked with shackling him will be a resurgent Adam Matthews.