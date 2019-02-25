Jack Ross reflects on a positive week as Sunderland’s post-January plan starts to come together

Have your say

Jack Ross feels his Sunderland squad are beginning to settle after a busy end to the January window.

A comfortable 2-0 victory against Bristol Rovers was the first time the Black Cats have secured back-to-back league wins since November.

It is a sign of the growing confidence in the squad and also the increasingly settled partnerships all over the pitch.

“In every sense [it takes time],” Ross said.

“The time we did our business, the later you do it the more challenging it can be to bed everything together.

“The more challenging it can be to keep other plays happy and everyone together.

“The good thing is I’ve never seen any signs of anybody in the squad not contributing, whether that be playing for five minutes or 95.

“That can be hard work at times but I do feel like we’re settling now,” Ross said.

“The whole group feels settled and the mood is good.

“They’re looking forward to the challenge ahead and that’s encouraging.”

Jon McLaughlin did not have a save to make at the Memorial Stadium, reflecting the increasing consistency in performances from Sudnerland.

Ross is pleased to see his side looking a ‘lot more like themselves’ and after two frustrating draws against Blackpool and Accrington Stanley, starting to get the results to match those efforts.

“I said this pre-match, I was more concerned post-Oxford,” he said.

“I was searching myself to make things better.

“The draws against Blackpool and Accrington were frustrating but deep down I was quite pleased, we were a lot better and I was quite encouraged by that.

“So it’s the last four games if you like we’ve looked a lot more like ourselves,” he added.

“You don’t always get your rewards for that and I’m just pleased for the players.

“They hadn’t shown any signs of wilting but they’re human beings, so you know they need that reward sometimes as well.”