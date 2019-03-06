Jack Ross reacts to Will Grigg's superb goal and explains how striker has improved Sunderland

Jack Ross hailed Will Grigg’s all-round game after the Sunderland striker scored his first goal from open play since joining the club.

The Checkatrade Trophy semi final against Bristol Rovers was finely poised until the 27-year-old’s outstanding intervention, spinning his marker and scoring a fine goal with his weaker foot.

Sunderland killed the contest soon after when Lewis Morgan added a second.

It was a satisfying moment for Grigg, who has impressed in with his all-round contributions since becoming a League One record signing on deadline day.

“I’m delighted for him because his quality in open play has been good and it was good again tonight,” Ross said.

“Because of the way we play there’s a lot of onus for him to play in that manner and he has undoubtedly helped us in the forward areas.

“Because he wants to play on the shoulder all the time, he helps us stretch the game for the three that we always have in behind him and then the two behind that again.

“He’s played an important role because tonight will be satisfying for him.

“That’s why we bought him, that kind of touch and finish.”

That was a goal made in Wigan Athletic, with Max Power laying on a fine assist.

It was Power’s first start since the 1-1 draw at Oxford United last month, the midfielder pushed down the pecking order by Lee Cattermole and Grant Leadbitter.

He played well and Ross was pleased with his contribution.

“For Max, it’s been frustrating because he’s been out of the team in recent week,”

“But he’s a proven. quality player in this league and he’s gone about his business immensely well.

“So I was pleased to get him back on the pitch and pleased that he made that contribution in terms of producing the assist.”