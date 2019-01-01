Jack Ross reacts to Lee Cattermole Sunderland blow and provides update on skipper George Honeyman

Lee Cattermole picked up his tenth yellow card of the season in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Blackpool and will now serve a two-game ban.

Sunderland, already without George Honeyman, will be without Cattermole for Saturday’s trip to Charlton and the visit of Luton Town the following weekend.

Cattermole will also be unavailable for the Checkatrade Trophy match against Newcastle United U21s next Tuesday.

Sunderland closed the points gap to second-place Luton to just two points, with two games still in hand.

On Cattermole, Ross said: “It’s a blow because we’re a bit stretched for numbers and he’s been influential this season. You saw that from our substitutes’ bench – we had a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old on the bench because that was all the fit players we had.

“It’s part of his game. If I’m being entirely cynical, then his yellow card was probably one that myself and James [Fowler] would have taken in our careers because they were going on the counter-attack.

“It’s just the nature of playing in his position and being the type of player he is. It comes with the territory.

“I think earlier in the season I would have had complaints about some of the bookings he picked up because he was an easy one to caution, but it’s just an accumulation of bookings and we’ll deal with it.”

Skipper Honeyman has missed the last couple of games with an ankle injury and is a big doubt for the next two League One games.

On Honeyman, Ross added: “He won’t be fit for Charlton, probably not for Luton as well.

“In that period that Lee is out we won’t have George either, it is tough for us but we have coped this season admirably well when we have had important players out for various reasons, we will do the same again.”