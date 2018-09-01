Jack Ross reacts after Sunderland secure battling point against Oxford United

Jack Ross was pleased his side showed their character again by securing a point against Oxford United.

The Black Cats again conceded early, this time from a Ricky Holmes free-kick, before Max Power saw red with 70 minutes of the game to play.

Charlie Wyke equalised on his debut to leave the Black Cats in fourth, two points off Portsmouth and Peterborough United.

"We started the game poorly," Ross said.

“There were lots of things to dwell on but half-time wasn't the time to do it, that was the time to figure out how to get back in the game.

“I will look at myself as well in terms of how we set up, we allowed ourselves to go on the back foot.

"We conceded to a very good set piece but the sending off almost galvanised us a bit, gave us a spark and then the opening 25, 30 minutes of the second half I thought we were good.

“It was testament to the desire and character of the players to get something. It’s indicative of the character we have shown all season, different personnel and different contributions, and I think the supporters recognise that as well.

“We will not be satisfied with losing points here against anyone, we want to win every game.

"The players are disappointed with that, but the response they got from the supporters during the period with ten men was fantastic."

Ross also praised his conditioning staff after Wyke managed to complete 45 minutes on his return to action.

He said: “Charlie played a lot longer than planned or should have. We had a couple of decisions to make at half-time and Charlie was one of those.

"It’s an ideal start for Charlie and credit to the staff for getting him back and through it.”