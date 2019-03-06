Jack Ross provides injury update on Sunderland trio Lee Cattermole, Reece James and skipper George Honeyman

Jack Ross is confident he will have Lee Cattermole and Reece James available for the League One clash at Wycombe Wanderers.

The pair both missed the 2-0 semi-final win over Bristol Rovers last night with minor knocks, skipper George Honeyman also going off with an impact injury to his hip.

But Ross is confident the trio will all be available for selection for the trip to Wycombe, with the focus quickly turning back to the number one priority this season - winning promotion.

Adam Matthews and Max Power were handed starts in their place.

“Both missing with minor knocks, Lee with his ankle and Reece with his groin," said Ross.

“We hope and expect them to be available for Saturday.

“There was no risk tonight and we had good players in Adam and Max able to fill in.

“George took a knock to his hip, impact injury.

“We will see how he is, there is a quick turnaround.

“Knowing him he will be determined to be fit.”

Ross gave an insight into the mood in the Sunderland dressing room after the club secured their place in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

“The mood was good, they maybe take their lead from me and are very balanced!

“They are satisfied, they will know deep down it is a good thing to look forward to. They want to win it and will only view themselves as successful if they win it.

“I told them to enjoy the feeling of getting there, once we get the league games out the way we will enjoy the build-up and occasion.

“I said this pre-game but I don’t think about it too much from my own point of view, in the fullness of time I will look back on it.

“I grew up in an era when cup finals at Wembley were huge, even though I was north of the border, so I am immensely excited about it.

“My focus is always on the job in hand, getting the club out of the league, but I will take enormous amount of pride in this.”

And will he be wearing a new suit for the final against Portsmouth, Ross added: “I will see if Stewart [Donald] will buy me one!”