Jack Ross provides injury update on key Sunderland trio after Coventry City draw

Sunderland's point at Coventry City came at a cost with three players suffering injuries in the 1-1 draw.

Defender Gleen Loovens limped off after just four minutes with an injury to his knee/hamstring, while Denver Hume also departed in the first half with a knee injury.

To compound matters further, Lynden Gooch suffered an injury to his left leg but was able to finish the game at the Ricoh Arena.

Ross admitted it was a risk to leave him on but he was confident no further damage was done as a result.

Ross said he isn't yet sure whether it is a muscle injury to his hamstring or fatigue but admits all three are big doubts for the visit of Peterborough United to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

The injuries to Loovens and Hume, who has previously had an issue with his knee, are the biggest concerns.

It meant Ross had to make two early subs, with the third and final sub seeing Max Power coming on in the second half.

Ross said: "I would think certainly the two that went off first half, I don't think they are minor knocks in terms of a day or so.

"To come off as a defender so early, it is usually something more troublesome.

"Lynden, it is his hamstring. It is whether it is a muscular problem or fatigue. We hope it is the latter, it is more likely the former.

"It was a big risk leaving him on the pitch but it is testament to his character and the character of the lads to see out the game in effect with ten men."

When asked whether Gooch had asked to stay on or if he was told to stay on, Ross added: "It was a bit of both to be honest! Plus under some duress from the other players, we had to put him in an area of the pitch he could still be a nuisance but we saved his legs.

"It is credit to his desire, it is a calculated risk, you run the risk of damaging it further, I don't think we have done. It would have been nice to take him off and have a replacement available.

Ross added: "We will have them assessed, it is Denver's knee, which he has had problems with previously. And with Glenn it is knee/hamstring.

"None of them were just straightforward kicks that you come off with and recover quickly. I'd expect them to be struggling for Tuesday.

"It was great to have Max back, you look at our bench today and it was the strongest it has been all season. Max, Aiden and Jerome and that is in our planning process, how you affect the game, not that I discount the other subs. Making those two early subs changes that.

"Moving forward it is some comfort if those players are ruled out we have those players available, we will need them as the league is relentless."

Sunderland took the leas through Lee Cattermole and Ross was delighted to see him get on the scoresheet again, his third goal of the campaign.

He also picked up his fifth booking of the campaign and will miss Tuesday night as a result.

Ross added: "I have been consistent in my opinion of Lee from day one, I have been asked a lot about it, I was steadfast in that because it was the truth.

"You see now somebody who is enjoying his football, he likes the environment, he has a genuine desire to see the club move back up the leagues. You don't play like that with that level of commitment if not.

"It is nice he is getting that reward with scoring goals, his all round play has been good too. It will be a blow missing him Tuesday.

"I wouldn't take that side of his game away, it will always be there."