Jack Ross provides fitness update on Sunderland skipper George Honeyman and Luke O'Nien ahead of Bradford

Jack Ross is confident skipper George Honeyman will return to the Sunderland squad for the trip to Bradford City.

Honeyman missed the 2-2 draw with Peterborough United at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night as a result of concussion protocols having taken a bang on the head in training earlier that day.

Jack Ross watches on at the Stadium of Light.

Ross is hopeful he will be able to call upon his captain for Saturday's trip to Bradford City, with Honeyman set to return to training at the Academy of Light.

Sunderland's options in midfield will further be boosted with the return of Lee Cattermole from a one-game ban. Bryan Oviedo will serve the first of his three-game ban following his straight red in the Posh draw in midweek.

Midfielder Luke O'Nien missed that game through illness and was sent home from training on Thursday, he will be assessed further on Friday and has an outside chance of making the squad.

On team news, Ross said: "Lee's suspension is obviously over.

"George, if he comes through tomorrow no problem will be fine in terms of the criteria for his recovery from his concussion so George will be back available.

"Luke O'Nien is still ill. He was in this morning but we sent him away again. Hopefully he might recover enough to take part in some training on Friday.

"Other than that, it is as we were. Obviously we add Bryan [Oviedo's] suspension to that.

Sunderland are fourth heading into the League One clash.

The Black Cats played some of their best football of the season in the 2-2 draw against Peterborough and Ross admitted he enjoyed watching his side in full flow, though he was disappointed not to get all three points.

Ross said: "On the night I think most people enjoyed it that were there. Very rarely as a manager you enjoy games for various reasons but Tuesday was one that I did enjoy.

"I was frustrated not to win but there was so much good stuff around the performance and the atmosphere, people there as neutrals commented on that too.

"There were more positives than negatives."