Jack Ross on Will Grigg’s reaction to those misses and the encouraging signs from Sunderland signing

Jack Ross admits Will Grigg is at a loss to explain his open-goal miss on Tuesday night, but fully expects the 27-year-old to get back on track quickly.

Grigg missed two glorious opportunities to register his first Sunderland goal against Blackpool, on the second occasion missing an open goal from a matter of yards.

Ross admits the striker has had to take a bit of stick on the training ground but does not think the deadline day signing will have had his confidence knocked.

“He’s a good player and a good guy,” Ross said.

“You only really learn about a player’s character once they’re in with the group and he’s fitted in really well here.

“Yeah, he’s really disappointed because he will judge himself all the time on how he takes opportunities.

“However, you don’t score the number of goals he’s scored in his career by dwelling on it.

“The boys have given him a bit of stick for it because that happens.

“He will be absolutely determined to put it right on Friday night and equally, he will absolutely believe that he will.

“I have no doubt that Will Grigg will go into the game believing that he will score, because that’s how he is.”

Despite the high-profile misses, Grigg’s performance brought real encouragement for Ross after a period of matches where the Black Cats have struggled to open up the opposition and force shots on goal.

Ross has long bemoaned the lack of an orthodox striker in his ranks and the way Grigg has stretched the game and played off the shoulder of the defence has already improved his side’s attacking threat.

The Sunderland boss is adamant that as long as that continues, it is only a matter of time before the goals start to flow.

“There’s fine margins in football all the time,” Ross said.

“There are sometimes uncontrollables and Will would tell you himself, I think he’s watched that second chance about 100 times and he probably still doesn’t fully understand how he’s missed it.

“The first part of it shows we brought him to the club.

“He makes it look so effortless and comfortable.

“I think that’s 63 minutes in, I think we would have had a really good chance of going on to win.

“If we continue to be in the final third as much as we were against Blackpool, I fully expect Will to score goals and hopefully that starts on Friday night.”