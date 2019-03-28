Jack Ross on why Checkatrade Trophy win would have no bearing on League One automatic promotion push

Winning the Checkatrade Trophy would have no bearing on Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes.

That’s the view of Jack Ross who doesn’t think winning the competition would prove a catalyst given the players are already fully aware of what they need to do to win promotion.

Sunderland slipped a place to fourth following their free weekend last week and the five-point gap to second-place Barnsley could further widen this weekend.

The Black Cats then have eight fixtures in April following the cup final, starting with Accrington Stanley on Wednesday.

Ross said: “I genuinely don’t think it will have any bearing, it is just the cup final on its own merit.

“It would be remiss to say if we win Sunday it would ensure we had this fantastic league run.

“The players understand the significance of the league matches coming up in a short period of time.

“They know where they are at in the league, know where we can get to points total wise.

“But it would be nice to win the competition and it would keep the run going of not losing for such a long time.”

Ross added: “The break allowed us to have some time off, players and staff.

“Having a full week’s preparation ahead of the final has been great and training has been really, really good.

“There has been added quality around everything because there are so many players desperate to be involved and in the remaining league games. They know the magnitude of the games that follow the cup final as well.”