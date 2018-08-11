Jack Ross on whether ex-Kaiserslautern striker Kacper Przybyłko is in line for Sunderland deal

Jack Ross is yet to decide whether to invite ex-Kaiserslautern striker Kacper Przybyłko back in for another trial and admits nothing is imminent on that front.

Sunderland are shy of fit strikers but Ross needs those players he does bring in to be able to hit the ground running.

And Przybyłko, who has been training at the Academy of Light, is shy of match fitness.

The striker himself said earlier this week on social media that it would be "an honour" to play for Sunderland.

But no deal is imminent.

When asked about the triallist following the 1-1 draw at Luton Town, Ross said: "Nothing imminent.

"He has done okay when he has been in, we might have another look at him over the course of this week but are yet to decide that.

"The only challenge with that is he is playing a lot of catch up in terms of fitness, we have to assess whether we can afford to take that on.

"Anyone coming in has to be able to hit the groundrunning, Max [Power] and Jack [Baldwin] came in and played straight away."

The 25-year-old former Poland U21 and Kaiserslautern striker striker is available on a free.

Posting on his Instagram story on Wednesday, Przybyłko wrote: "Hey guys, many thanks for your messages and words! It is currently only a trial but I give everything to sign here!

"It would be an honour to play for such a fantastic and traditional club! Best regards, Kacper."

Przybyłko stands at 6ft 4" has also previously played for FC Koln, and Arminia Bielefeld.