Jack Ross on the Sunderland vision Stewart Donald sold him that dispelled any doubts he had about taking job

Jack Ross says owner Stewart Donald sold him a vision of Sunderland's future that put to bed any doubts he had about taking the job as manager.

Ross was unveiled as Sunderland's new boss today after being persuaded to leave St Mirren for the huge task of rebuilding the Black Cats.

Ross' stock had risen over the last 12 months due to his work at the Buddies, who he led to the Scottish Championship title.

The 41-year-old became a wanted man, with Ipswich Town and Barnsley both approaching him about becoming their manager, but it was Sunderland he plumped for in the next step in his career.

The Stadium of Light job has become something of a poisoned chalice over recent years, but Ross says he was left in no doubt about taking the role after speaking to Donald and executive director Charlie Methven.

"Having enjoyed a period of success on the pitch it probably presented opportunities earlier than I imagined," he said.

"I didn't feel as if any of them were the right fit at the right time but this, from the outside looking in, felt a little bit like it.

"I was aware of some of the circumstances around the club in recent times so then when Stewart and Charlie spoke to me they probably presented a vision that was consistent with what I'd done at previous clubs and something that I felt was the right opportunity at the right time. It just feel right."

Ross emerged as a left-field candidate for the job after his success in Scotland, and he says the potential and size of Sunderland persuaded him to snub the opportuinity for a crack at the Scottish top flight with St Mirren.

And he says the 'platform' provided by Donald & Co will leave him with no excuses if he doesn't succeed on Wearside.

He added: "It was a big decision as I loved the job I was doing at St Mirren. However, when an opportunity like this presents itself at a club of this magnitude and stature, and the timing of it with the potential and the opportunity to try take the club forward again, it was so appealing.

"The overriding feeling is of excitement.

"Having been in the stadium earlier today and having seen the training ground it gives me the best possible platform to be successful as a manager. There should be no excuses on my side.

"How I've worked previously, I'll have to adapt it because of the league, I'll have to adapt it because of the size of the club but the core aspects of how I've worked will remain and that will allow me to try and take the club forward."