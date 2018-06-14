Jack Ross on Sunderland’s transfer ‘juggling act’ as he finalises summer targets

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has drawn up his transfer targets for the summer window but admits the club have a ‘juggling act’ to do with regards to the current squad.

Ross has been working with new head of recruitment Tony Coton and hopes to have added some fresh faces before his players return for pre-season training on June 27.

Rangers' Russell Martin (right) and Hibernian's Florian Kamberi battle for the ball during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox, Glasgow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday February 3, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Rangers. Photo credit should read: PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Ross said: “We’re pretty far down the line with identification of who ideally I would like to bring in who would help us, not only in this league but grow with us as well.

“I’ve identified a certain profile of player I think, as everyone knows, we have a squad in place at the moment where there’s a lot of things that have to fall into place and that’s a juggling act for the club to get that right.

“James [Fowler, assistant boss] and I have done a huge amount of work and, with Tony coming on board, that will help us as well.

“There’s been a lot of work in that respect and that’s taken up a lot of my time.

New Sunderland manager Jack Ross during the press conference at the Academy of Light, Sunderland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday May 31, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Sunderland. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

“We’ve identified good ones who I think will help us progress as a club, but the next challenge is to get those good ones in.”

Sunderland had been tracking Swiss striker Florian Kamberi, but the 23-year-old is on the brink of joining Hibernian.

The Scottish club had an option to sign the forward after a successful loan at Easter Road last term and are believed to have activated that clause.

Ross has a number of targets as he looks to strengthen his attack, a key weakness last season.

Chairman Stewart Donald reassured fans on Tuesday that there will be numerous incomings in the coming weeks.

Donald wrote on Twitter: ““I am sure we can compete with the teams we need to for signatures.

“We have lots of targets. I know people want signings and see players being missed but we are on it and we can compete if we want a player!

“Jack Ross has his targets and we are working on those. I am sure we will see some activity soon enough! We are not delaying, we are negotiating with our targets. There is a lot of work to do, in and out. It will all begin soon enough.”