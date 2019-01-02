Jack Ross on Sunderland's support, changing perceptions & why it can be a recruitment boost

Have your say

Jack Ross says he can feel a 'sea change' in the way Sunderland are perceived in the game.

Nearly 8,000 supporters made the trip to Bloomfield Road as the Black Cats went within striking distance of the top two.

A 1-0 win leaves Sunderland two points behind Luton Town but with two games in hand.

Nathan Jones and his side visit the Stadium of Light next Saturday.

Ross is expecting a relatively quiet January but believes the momentum building at the club will make recruitment easier in the coming windows.

"I certainly feel a sea change in how people perceive the club," Ross said.

“I know I am new to the country, I knew a bit about where the club had been at and peoples’ opinion of it..

“In the summer it was more difficult to recruit because of people’s perceptions about where the club was at, the environment, maybe what it was like to play at home.

“Now, players are looking and saying I wouldn’t mind playing for that club," he added.

"There is only a handful of clubs that would do what we have done.

“If I am a player, these are the moments that make it all worthwhile.

“It is a great thing to have at my disposal to try and either keep players or attract them.”

Ross hailed the fans who roared their side on to victory and has urged his players to revel in the experience.

"It is remarkable, it is a privilege to manage this club," he said.

“Whatever I do in my management career, very seldom will I have what I have here, if at all.

“I have achieved nothing as a manager at Sunderland, if anything, all it ever does is strengthen your resolve to bring success to the club.

“It is an outstanding fanbase.

“I stressed that to the players, enjoy the feeling of getting cheered off by 8,000 fans.

“It is worth the sacrifices. Our gratitude to those that travelled is consistent because it is a remarkable support.”