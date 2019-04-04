Jack Ross on Kaz Sterling's 'big moment' and reveals why Tottenham Hotspur loanee took time to settle at Sunderland

Jack Ross had a feeling Kaz Sterling would score having come off the subs bench in Sunderland's victory at Accrington Stanley.

And the Tottenham Hotspur striker did just that, netting his first goal for the Black Cats in the 79th minute at the Wham Stadium, to cap a fine 3-0 win and move Sunderland within three points of Barnsley in second.

Sterling coolly slotted home Lewis Morgan's centre following a quick break, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the open terrace behind the goal.

Before last night, the Spurs loanee had only played half an hour of football since joining on loan in January but he made a big impact last night and Ross was delighted.

The Sunderland boss said: "He has taken a while to adjust in terms of how we train and what we do, it is a big jump to be in the first team environment.

“It has been difficult with the Checkatrade ineligibility, a bit stop start for him but this was a chance to be on the park and I had a feeling he would score given how stretched the game was.

“It was a good finish from Kaz, a big moment for him.”