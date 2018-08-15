Jack Ross on his Luke Molyneux plans plus which Sunderland player could head out on loan

Jack Ross has strongly hinted Luke Molyneux will remain part of his first team plans, rather than be sent out on loan.

The promising attacking player, who can play out wide or through the middle, could be handed his first start of the season against Sheffield Wednesday, with the Black Cats boss set to make changes with Scunthorpe United the visitors in League One on Sunday afternoon.

Molyneux, 20, has twice come off the bench against Charlton and Luton Town this season.

Young striker Connor Shields, yet to make a first team appearance, travelled with the squad to Kenilworth Road but Ross admits he may be sent out on loan, with Morton interested.

On the club’s younger players, Ross said: “It’s a balancing act, again, between where they’re at, their progression and are they ready for the challenges. Connor travelled with us on Saturday but will probably go out on loan.

“Luke is one who, although he plays out wide, can player in a higher area and has done through his career.

"I think where he’s at in his progression is probably more ready to face first-team football at our level."

Academy teenager Benji Kimpioka, 18, has been in stunning form for the Under-23s this summer but Ross has revealed he has had a couple of recent injury problems.

Ross added: “He had a concussion in training, so obviously because of the protocol now he was out for a fortnight. Then he trained again, and I used the 23’s to play against in preparation for Luton and he picked up a calf injury. So he’s had a couple of things.”

“The other ones who would ordinarily have been involved in the game on Monday night, who’ve been on the bench recently, could do with a bit of game time but they’ll come very much into the thinking for Thursday.

“They’ve done well.”