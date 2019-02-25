Jack Ross on Charlie Wyke’s Sunderland struggles plus an update on Lynden Gooch and Spurs loanee

Have your say

Jack Ross has backed Charlie Wyke to make a goalscoring contribution for Sunderland before the end of the season.

On a fine afternoon in Bristol for the Black Cats, Wyke’s lack of confidence in front of goal was one of the few concerns.

He missed three good opportunities to score in the latter stages, after three dazzling runs from fellow substitute Lewis Morgan.

The third in particular was a golden opening but Ross had nothing but praise for the 26-year-old.

“I was really pleased with him when he came on,” Ross said.

“I know people will say that’s easy [to say] because we won the game.

“But I was. His all-round performance when he came on, he got himself into three really good positions, his movement was good.

“He’ll score and I’m desperate for him to score,” he added.

“He’s a really good boy, desperate to succeed here. He keeps battering out training to get himself at it, if he gives me that level of performance every time I’ll have no complaints.

“I’ve said that about Will [Grigg] as well, if he does that he will score goals.”

Wyke was again preferred on the bench to Spurs loanee Kazaiah Sterling.

Sterling has had a couple of minor injuries since joining the Black Cats on deadline day but was fit to travel to the Memorial Stadium.

Ross admits it was difficult to find a place for the 20-year-old in his matchday squad, particularly as he sought a way to bring Adam Matthews back into the fold.

“Obviously it’s not easy,” Ross said.

“We brought him to the club and we want to involve him.

“On Saturday, the balance of our bench was probably more sensible than in recent times with having Adam [Matthews] on the bench.

“Having Adam back involved was a plus again, he’s a good player for us.”

Another player missing from the matchday squad was Lynden Gooch, who did not travel due to a hamstring problem.

Ross hopes that the forward will return to training this week, with Plymouth Argyle Sunderland’s next opponents at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

“Just his hamstring, I’m hopeful he’ll train this week but he didn’t travel,” Ross said.

“It was nice to have Duncan [Watmore] available in that respect as well.”