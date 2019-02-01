Jack Ross on Bryan Oviedo saga and why Ethan Robson remains part of his Sunderland plans

Jack Ross admits he was reluctant to loan Ethan Robson out on deadline day and believes the midfielder can be part of his plans next season.

Robson joined Dundee after struggling with injury over the first half of the season.

Ross rates the 22-year-old highly but he has only been able to make three senior appearances so far this season, all of them in the Checkatrade Trophy.

"I didn't really want him to go out but we've brought Grant in and he's missed so much time through injury," Ross said.

"I said to him that I thought he would get an opportunity before the end of the season but I couldn't guarantee it.

"I like him so much and think he's so different to what we've got but he's missed the bulk of what we've done this season through injury.

"It's been disappointing because if you look, he's never really had an injury problem before.

I think it's a good move, they've got some big games and they're in a tough position.

"With both Ethan and Elliot [Embleton], I'm hoping I get two midfielders next season.

"I hope it goes well for him because I really do like him"

Ross will have a late decision to make on Bryan Oviedo's involvement against AFC Wimbledon after the left-back missed out on a late move to West Brom.

A deal in principle is understood to have been agreed between the clubs, with Oviedo travelling to the midlands.

However, it fell through in the final moments of the window, leaving Oviedo in limbo.

"As far as I'm aware, that looked at is if it was all getting done," Ross said.

"I don't know why but for some reason that hasn't gone through.

"I'll find out, there was something late that stopped it going through.

"I don't know whether he'll be involved in the squad on Saturday, we'll have to see. I'll have to catch up with that over the day."