Jack Ross makes three changes to Sunderland team and hands out two debuts

Jack Ross has handed Max Power and Jack Baldwin their full debuts for Sunderland at Kenilworth Road.

They replace Alim Ozturk and Luke O'Nien, who drop to the bench.

An injury to Donald Love means Bryan Oviedo steps up to the starting XI.

Lee Cattermole is on the bench.

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; Matthews, Baldwin, Loovens, Oviedo; Mumba, Honeyman, Power; Maguire, Gooch, Maja

Subs: Molyneux, Embleton, Ozturk, O'Nien, Cattermole, Hume, Ruiter

Luton Town XI: Stech, Potts, McCormack, Pearson, Stacey, Hylton, Lee, Mpanzu, Grant, Collins, Sheehan

Subs: Justin, Bradley, Shinnie, Cornick, Jervis, Rea, Shea