Jack Ross lifts lid on why teams won’t enjoy playing against Sunderland this season

Sunderland’s League One opponents won’t enjoy playing against the Black Cats’ style of play this season.

That’s the view of Jack Ross who wants to make the Stadium of Light an “unbelievably difficult place” for teams to visit.

Sunderland host Scunthorpe United on Sunday (KO 3pm).

Ross suffered his first competitive defeat as Sunderland boss in the Carabao Cup first round exit to Sheffield Wednesday.

But the Scot was encouraged by another impressive display and has called on his new-look squad to keep trusting in themselves.

“I don’t want us to come away from the game thinking it is okay to lose and to lose in this stadium, regardless of the opposition and how stretched we are squad wise,” said Ross.

“It is good for me to hammer home that message and they know that too, the players. The environment has been good.

“Everything we have asked the players to do, how we have prepared for games differently due to personnel changes etc - I see the players doing it out on the pitch.

“It is good for me as a manager because one, they are listening to me and two, they are trusting what we are asking them to do.

“If that continues then we will be okay and if we produce that type of performance in league games here we will give them hard matches.

“That was a Championship team and first half we were really good.

“If we keep moving the ball in that manner and keep trusting ourselves then league games we will do very well here.”

He added: “We need to make this an unbelievably difficult place to come to.

“If we play in that manner then opposition teams won’t enjoy playing against us because they will spend a lot of time without the ball, get shifted around but it is about making sure the players keep having faith in that.

“Sunday will be a tough game, it is about continuing that and trusting in what you do and you will get your rewards.

“I trust the group. The hardest thing as a manager is putting together a group you trust. The feeling I get back is they take on what you say and agree with it.”