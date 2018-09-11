Jack Ross is receiving this bizarre gift every time Sunderland win

Football managers will often receive gifts from supporters - but Sunderland boss Jack Ross is receiving something slightly different every time he sees his side win.

Ross has already led his Sunderland side to four league victories this season in what has been an unbeaten start, and has received four gifts from a fan branding themselves as 'Langham Lad' in the process.

But the gifts won't be directly benefiting the Black Cats' boss - with the supporter instead donating a goat to African children via charity World Vision UK.

The club have shared images of the fan congratulating Ross on clinching wins over Gillingham and Wimbledon, with 'Langham Lad' confirming that each win will bring yet another goat.

Ross will be hoping there is another goat donated in his name following Saturday's game at Burton Albion.