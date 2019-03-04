Jack Ross hints at picking strong Sunderland side as he discusses Checkatrade selection dilemma

Jack Ross is set to name a strong side for the Checkatrade Trophy semi final at Bristol Rovers.

The Black Cats travel to the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday with the chance to secure a place in a Wembley final later this month.

Thus far, the the competition has given Ross an opportunity to give minutes to those on the fringes of his starting XI at that time, as well as a number of young players.

But with just two games standing between the Black Cats and silverware, Ross has hinted that he is unlikely to make wholesale changes.

Ross views the tournament differently now than in the group stages, where the demands of playing in a group round robin piled up the fixtures for his side.

That means the likes of Aiden McGeady will at least be considered.

"I would think so [strongest side yet]," Ross said.

"It's in a busy schedule but it's been like that all year, and at this point it's not that different to what we would normally face anyway.

"The players feel good about themselves at the moment, they're in a good flow.

"We wouldn't take any risks with anyone who might have an issue who could be ruled out for the weekend or beyond that but anybody who is fit and healthy will be considered.

"This is a proper game for us," he added.

"They've all been proper games, but it's one that we're just viewing the same as every other game between now and the end of the season."

Ross also admitted that the strength of opposition will factor into his thoughts.

Sunderland comfortably beat Bristol Rovers in the league just over a week ago, but Graham Coughlan's side have been in decent form either side of that game.

They remain in the bottom four but thumped Blackpool 4-0 on Saturday, with Jonson Clarke-Harris scoring a hat-trick.

"There's various different things in it [selection]," Ross said.

"One is the stage of the tournament.

"Two, it's the only time that we've played a team in our league. That's a different factor and then again, it's away from home.

"It's not just the competition that dictates you team selection.

"The Morecambe game is a good example, the reason we had that [young] squad that night was because it would have taken a strange set of circumstances to drop out.

"So we've looked at each one [on its own merits] rather than as a tournament.

"The dynamics of this one are different, a League One team away from home, and it's a semi final."

Ross does have some injury doubts and so will make a late decision on the exact make up of his squad.

"We've got two or three that we'll have to look at whether we take them and whether they're involved," he said.

"Donald [Love] is still not match fit, Bryan [Oviedo] is back on the grass but hasn't done much with us in the last few weeks.

"So it's just some niggles that we'll have to assess."

Should Ross need to make any changes, he is confident that those stepping in are ready to take their chance.

With the squad as strong as it has been all season, a number of players have seen their gametime reduced.

Ross organised a bounce game against a Carlisle United XI last week to maintain the match fitness in the squad and was thrilled with the response of those involved.

"The response has been really good, I mentioned about the bounce game that we had last week," he said.

"They've had the bit between their teeth, to show how they good they are and to show that if the opportunity arises they're ready to take it.

"That's all you can ask for, they've been really good that way.

"There's also a good togetherness and I think you could see that on Saturday, even from Lee's goal celebration [the midfielder running to celebrate with substitute Max Power].

"It's a good group and [the ones not playing] have made a good contribution this season, they've played a part in getting us into this position.

"They'll undoubtedly play a part between now and the end of the season as well."