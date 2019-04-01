Jack Ross has this message for Sunderland supporters as focus switches back to promotion push

Jack Ross is determined to bring the Sunderland fans the success they deserve this season.

The Black Cats lost the Checkatrade Trophy final to Portsmouth on penalties in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley, with 40,000 travelling down from Wearside.

Jack Ross.

Sunderland may have missed out on one piece of silverware but Ross is determined to lead the club to League One promotion success, with the club fourth, six points adrift of the top two but with three games in hand.

Ross said: “I think both clubs who were at the final were proper football clubs and they showed that with the numbers that attended and the support they gave their teams.

“From our own perspective, the loyalty and commitment from the fanbase has never been in doubt.

“I’ve seen it from before day one of pre-season with the numbers of season tickets that were sold.

In association with Grand Central rail.

“There’s a soreness for me that I haven’t brought success for them today.

“I’m the custodian of this role, if you like, and as I’m fortunate enough to be in this position it’s my job to bring success because they [the fans] will be there long after I leave.

“Their commitment and presence at the club is enduring, so the only slight positive is that I have the chance to bring them success in the remaining games and I’m desperate to do that.”

The final set a new record attendance for an EFL Trophy Final, with 85,021 inside Wembley.

It beat the previous record set in 1988 when 80,841 supporters saw Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Burnley 2-0 to claim the Trophy.