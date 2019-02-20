Jack Ross has this message for Sunderland fans after crucial win rounds off frustrating week

Jack Ross thanked Sunderland fans for their patience as his side got back to winning ways at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats ended a frustrating week with a 4-2 win over Gillingham on Tuesday night, despite twice being pegged back in the game.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross praised fans for their support on Tuesday night

Ross told safc.com that the support and patience of the fans 'made a massive difference'.

"It's worth mentioning that I thought the supporters were terrific," he said.

"I know we speak all the time about their loyalty and their passion.

"I thought their patience and their support for the players throughout the game was terrific. Even when Gillingham got themselves back in it, and even when we went 20 minutes in the second half without getting ourselves ahead, throughout the game they were really good.

"They deserve a lot of praise for that and I know the players are extremely grateful.

"We've mentioned how determined these players are to bring success to the club and it is going to be a collective effort.

"The patience and support of the fans made a big difference."

Five points from nine represents a frustrating return for the Black Cats, but Ross has been hugely encouraged with the output of his players over the three games.

"I know I have said I have been pleased with large parts of the last two home games and that is the case, and we continued in that same vein," he said.

“There was times when it looked as though it was going to be frustration again but I am delighted for the players.

“They put a lot into the three games, it's a bit frustrating to only take five from nine but the performance level and amount of chances created has been good.”