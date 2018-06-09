Jack Ross has this message for Alan Stubbs after ex-Sunderland defender replaces him at St Mirren

Jack Ross has backed Alan Stubbs to finish the job he started at St Mirren.

Former defender Stubbs has taken charge of St Mirren on a three-year deal.

Jack Ross

The former Hibernian boss, who had a short spell at Sunderland in 2005, has been out of work since an ill-fated five month stint in charge at Rotherham came to an end in October 2016.

Stubbs said: "I'm really excited by the challenge ahead and look forward to building on the good work that's been done here already."

And new Sunderland manager Ross believes St Mirren have appointed the right man in Stubbs.

Ross won promotion from the Scottish Championship with St Mirren last season and Stubbs is tasked with building on that success in the Premiership next season.

Ross told the Daily Record said: "The St Mirren job is a far better and more attractive proposition now than when I took over the club.

"I was always a big advocate of the positive things around the club and not just when we enjoyed success.

"One thing that hasn’t changed is the fact St Mirren possess masses of potential. It will be the same for Alan.

"When I left the club I hadn’t finished the job as circumstances dictated I would end up elsewhere. I’m sure Alan realises and will have looked at it that way.

"I would love him to finish the job I started and see the potential for St Mirren to grow and help re-establish themselves as a Premiership club.

"Given the success Alan has had as a manager with Hibs and the manner in which his have teams played I think this is as a good fit for St Mirren.

"Every manager when they are out of work wants an opportunity to get back into the game.

"For Alan, the St Mirren job is a good one to inherit at this moment.

"He will be walking into a dressing room with a core group of players who are used to winning games which is a good thing."