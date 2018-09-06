Jack Ross handed double injury boost and gives positive Aiden McGeady fitness update

Jack Ross admits he is facing a number of selection dilemmas this weekend with Glenn Loovens and Adam Matthews in contention to feature.

After a difficult start to the season in terms of injuries, the Sunderland boss is close to having a clean bill of health.

He also has positive news regarding Aiden McGeady, who is still some way off a competitive return but is neverthless making good progress.

Ross said: "Both Glenn and Adam are very close and will be close to being in consideration [for Fleetwood].

Really beyond that we’re only really left with Aiden and Duncan. Aiden is the most positive he’s been in the work he’s been able to do.

"He’s had several setbacks but where he is now is the furthest down the line in terms of getting back to full fitness.

"Duncan is progressing well but he understands and appreciates that we have a duty of care. We’d love him to be involved but we have to do it properly, it has been two serious injuries. But he’s getting ever closer."

Having had no negative reactions from Tuesday night's Checkatrade Trophy game, Tom Flanagan, Jerome Sinclair and Charlie Wyke will all be in contention to feature.

Ross had special praise for Flanagan, a key player in his pre-season campaign and one who he is thrilled to have back.

He said: "He was the one I probably felt most sorry for when he picked up that injury because we’d asked a lot of him.

"We were short in that area but he stepped up really well and got better with every game.

"The Stoke game was testament to his conditioning levels because he looked fit.

"It was like that when he came in, he came in late but he looks after himself and again he looked fit. He’s a good character and again just gives us those extra options."