Jack Ross gives his verdict on Sunderland draw, Jon McLaughlin and a 'massive week' for club

Jack Ross has challenged his Sunderland players to take maximum points from a 'massive week' for the club.

Marcus Browne's late equaliser prevented the Black Cats from taking all three points at the Kassam Stadium.

With Barnsley and Luton Town both winning again, the pressure is on Sunderland as they prepare for three home games in seven days.

The Black Cats face Blackpool, Accrington Stanley and Gillingham at the Stadium of Light.

Ross was left frustrated by the 1-1 draw with Oxford, the second time in as many away games they have conceded late on to lose a narrow advantage.

"We’ve had it a couple of times recently away from home," he said.

"It wasn’t an easy game or a pretty game.

"A lot of them are like that, particularly away from home at this stage of the season.

"There is a resilience about the team, the occasions it’s happened to us, one is a worldie, one is an incorrect decision.

"It’s my job to make sure I pick the players up again.

"We’ve got a huge seven days from Tuesday, three games at home, it’s massive for us.

"There’s no point disguising that.

"If we win, we’re in an OK position. If not, we deserve a bit of criticism.

"Anytime we don’t win, it’s deemed as not good enough.

"The reality is away games are tough, Oxford didn’t make it easy today.

"Earlier in the season at our place I thought they played some good stuff.

"Today they were really direct, which isn't a criticism. That was just how the game was and it's not easy. It lengthens the game, you've got to defend a lot of balls over the top and into the box. In the main we did it.

"In the early part of the season, there was probably times when we won games away from home and you could argue that we maybe nicked them.

"More recently, there have been times where we maybe haven’t played that brilliantly, but we’ve looked as though we were going to see the game out reasonably comfortably.

"I think Scunthorpe was like that – we weren’t under waves of attacks – and today we weren’t under waves of attacks either. But you don’t win the game. It’s a physical league, it’s a tough league and it’s a challenging league, but it’s very difficult at the moment to come away from the disappointment and frustration of not winning the game from the position we were in.

"The only way the point becomes of any benefit is if you win those home games.

"They’re not season-defining, but they are vitally important."

Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin made some excellent saves throughout the game, denying Rob Dickie, Jamie Mackie and James Henry from close range.

Ross praised his goalkeeper but pointed out that he expected him to be called into action during a difficult away game.

"I get slightly irritated with this fascination with my goalkeeper making saves," Ross said.

"I grew up watching Manchester United, who were the best team when I grew up.

"People don’t remember Peter Schmeichel because he had nothing to do. He made big saves.

"Jon made some big saves, he’s a good goalkeeper and that’s why I brought him to the club.

"Away from home, you need your goalkeeper to make saves, he made a couple of good saves.

"We have to be careful we don’t get caught up in this whirl around this club.

"He made some good saves today, I don’t think we were brilliant but we got ourselves in a good position to go and win the game and Jon helped us to do that."

Ross underlined the important of the coming week for his players.

"There’s a responsibility on me to keep that positivity but also to be realistic with the players," he said.

"That’s why I would say, publicly and privately, this week ahead of us is a big week.

"These three games are massive for us.

"If we get three wins, we’re in an OK position.

"There’s enough belief in there that we can do that."