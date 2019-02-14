Jack Ross gives full Sunderland injury update including latest on Bryan Oviedo and Lee Cattermole

Have your say

Bryan Oviedo is back in training, though the visit of Accrington Stanley on Friday night could come too soon for the Costa Rican.

Oviedo has been suffering from a sore calf and has not featured in a matchday squad since a move to West Brom broke down late on deadline day.

"He trained today," Ross said.

"That was just his first day on the grass so obviously he hasn't done very much.

"Hopefully there won't be a reaction."

Ross, who confirmed that Duncan Watmore will not feature against Accrington as he continues his long-term recovery, also said that Lee Cattermole was available for selection.

Cattermole was not part of the squad on Tuesday after spending some time on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

"He'd only trained a couple of days, and the reality is the squad has padded out quite a bit." Ross said.

"The great thing about Lee is, I've got a really good relationship with him.

"He's been brilliant for me and off the pitch.

"He wants to help the club get promoted one way or another, influencing things on the pitch and off it.

"He continues to do that."

Ross also said that Denver Hume is getting 'healthier all the time'.

The left back was expected to step up his recovery from a knee problem by playing for the U23s on Monday night, but as it was he featured in neither that game nor the 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

Ross, though, says there are no concerns over his fitness.

"It was more just a precautionary thing for Monday," Ross said.

"He's been doing well but he had knee trouble earlier in his career as well.

"He's been back training with us this week and is getting healthier all the time."

Max Power is available for selection after missing the Blackpool game.

His partner gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday night.