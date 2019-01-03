Jack Ross gives full Sunderland injury update including latest on Adam Matthews and Ethan Robson

Jack Ross is hoping that both Adam Matthews and Ethan Robson will return to training next week.

Robson has finally got through a troublesome ankle problem but picked up another niggle on his return to training.

Matthews has been missing for almost a month with a calf problem, with Luke O'Nien playing out of position in the interim period.

Ross will have Bryan Oviedo and Duncan Watmore available for the trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, with George Honeyman, Glenn Loovens and Denver Hume still missing.

"Adam has had some issues with his calf throughout the season and to his credit, it's never really forced him to miss anything," Ross said.

"To his credit as well, he's been out [training] believing he's OK, desperate to be involved, but he's not quite being right.

"I'm hopeful that he'll be back training at the beginning of the next week.

"I'm conscious that we don't want to lose him for a longer period.

"It's obviously frustrating for him because he was obviously in good form."

Denver Hume is recovering from surgery while Ross hopes that Robson will soon be able to kickstart what has been a hugely frustrating season.

"Denver is probably another three four or weeks away," Ross said.

"Ethan was actually back training but picked up another niggle, it's been a hugely frustrating time for him.

"His ankle is fine, it's a small groin problem.

"He'll hopefully be back training at the start of next week.

"It's frustrating for him to have had these injuries and particularly when you look at us going into the game on Saturday, we've got limited options in that area of the pitch.

"It'll be nice to have him available but he's been out for a while so he'll have to get himself up to match fitness when he is back."