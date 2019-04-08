Jack Ross gives Chris Maguire update as popular forward closes in on Sunderland return

Chis Maguire should rejoin his Sunderland team-mates in training later this week, though he may have to wait until Easter weekend for his return to action.

Maguire has been sidelined since February 19th, fracturing his fibula in the early stages of the 4-2 win over Gillingham at the Stadium of Light.

Ross had hoped last week that Maguire may be fit for the visit of Coventry City on Saturday.

That remains the case but either way, the Black Cats boss expects him to be ready foe Easter Weekend, when the Black Cats take on Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United.

"He's been doing quite a bit on the grass," Ross said.

"We would expect him to be back in with the group Wednesday or Thursday, he might not do all of what we're doing depending on what it is and how he's feeling.

"Saturday may come too quickly for him, it just depends how he gets through.

"He is coming back from this quickly.

"If not Saturday, then all being well and if there's no reactions, then I would imagine the week leading up to Doncaster [Rovers] he'd be right at it."

Maguire's return will be a timely boost for the Black Cats, given his form before the injury.

Their attacking options in recent games have been limited, with Duncan Watmore ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Lynden Gooch is now expected to be missing for two to three weeks with a hamstring injury.